Dothan murder suspect posts bond, freed from jail

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A murder suspect whose arrest sparked pleas to end a violent crime outbreak in Dothan has been freed on bond. Carmen Kirkland, 31, was released from the Houston County Jail late Monday, after a judge set her bond at $150,000.

During a hearing last Friday, attorneys Derek Yarbrough and Shaun McGee admitted Kirkland shot 33-year-old Precious Warren but claimed she did so in self-defense.

Though the crimes appear unrelated, Warren, on October 18, became the fourth person fatally shot in Dothan since late September. The following day city commissioners pleaded for the violence to end but within hours two Dothan homes had been riddled with bullets in drive-by shootings.

Police took three suspects into custody and charged one of them with an October 17 shooting that wounded three, including a young child.

Kirkland’s arrest stems from an ongoing dispute with Warren who attacked Kirkland multiple times on Walnut Street and sprayed her and three children with her with pepper spray, per McGhee. He and Yarbrough also say Kirkland, who is pregnant, had previously filed police reports regarding dangers she believes Warren posed to her and an outstanding warrant had been issued for Warren’s arrest.

The two women shared a boyfriend, Dothan police said.

“This is probably one of the (strongest) self-defense cases we’ve seen,” attorney Derek Yarbrough said.

Kirkland’s case has been forwarded to a Houston County Grand Jury that will determine if evidence is sufficient to take her to trial.

