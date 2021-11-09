Advertise
FBI investigation could identify arsonist potentially involved in Ocala Walmart fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - FBI agents are following a lead in their investigation into a series of arsons at Walmart stores, including possibly the one in Ocala.

Agents in the Alabama FBI office posted security pictures on Twitter of a man who might be able to provide information in the string of fires across the southeast.

The fire in Ocala took place in June.

At that time, the FBI had offered a $2500 reward for information about a series of arsons in Alabama and Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

