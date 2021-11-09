Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Judge removes himself from school employee sex case

Martha Pope, who until recently a school office employee, is charged with having sex with a 16-year-old student.
Martha Pope was arrested and charged with 'Engaging in a sex act with a student.'
Martha Pope was arrested and charged with 'Engaging in a sex act with a student.'(Source: Coffee County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELBA, AL. (WTVY) -Coffee County District Judge Josh Wilson has recused himself from a sex case involving an Elba High School employee. Wilson said in a court motion that he removed himself from Martha Pope’s case after reviewing the case file but did not elaborate.

Judges usually recuse themselves when they believe there is a potential conflict or appearance of conflict, often when they personally know defendants or key witnesses.

Pope, who resigned following her October 12 arrest, is charged with having sex with a 16-year-old student, a violation of Alabama’s School Employee Sex Act. Pope is 43.

Coffee County Presiding Judge Jeff Kelley will appoint another judge to preside over Pope’s case until after a preliminary hearing that is not yet scheduled.

Assuming Pope is indicted, her case would move to a circuit judge.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
ALEA: 14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other children in SUV
Amazon.com is planning to build three new facilities around Alabama, including one in Montgomery.
$100 million Amazon facility coming to Montgomery
Multiple law enforcement officers on the scene at the Circle K gas station on U.S. Highway 80...
3 held, more sought in Pike Road-area gas station ‘gunfight’
Garrett Walker
‘There are no words to describe our loss’: Missing UA student’s body found
Jeremie Rashad Wright is charged with murder in the death of Rayshaun Glanton.
Montgomery 2018 murder suspect arrested again on new murder charge

Latest News

A cold front brings some rain on Thursday.
Warmth continues, but big changes loom
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road Report
UPDATE: Car fire causing I-65 SB lane blockage near Marbury
Alabama Shakespeare Festival prepares for on-stage production Cinderella
Alabama Shakespeare Festival prepares for on-stage production Cinderella
ASF prepares for Rodgers and Hammerstein's 'Cinderella'
ASF prepares for Rodgers and Hammerstein's 'Cinderella'
The Alabama Shakespeare Festival.
Alabama Shakespeare Festival prepares for on-stage production Cinderella