Juvenile injured in Montgomery Villas Lane shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot in the 5700 block of Villas Lane Tuesday afternoon. That’s near Calmar Drive.

Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded around 3:50 pm. She said the male victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

No other information about the shooting or a suspect was released.

This was the second shooting in Montgomery city limits within two hours. Coleman previously confirmed a man and woman were injured by gunshots in the 5600 block of Carmichael Road shortly before 2 p.m.

There was also a gunfire exchange at the Circle K gas station on U.S. 80 near the Interstate 85 exit to Waugh/Pike Road in east Montgomery County Tuesday afternoon. At least two people were injured in that incident.

