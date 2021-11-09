Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Juvenile injured in Montgomery Villas Lane shooting

Montgomery police say a juvenile was injured in a shooting in the 5700 block of Villas Lane on...
Montgomery police say a juvenile was injured in a shooting in the 5700 block of Villas Lane on Nov. 9, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot in the 5700 block of Villas Lane Tuesday afternoon. That’s near Calmar Drive.

Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded around 3:50 pm. She said the male victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

No other information about the shooting or a suspect was released.

This was the second shooting in Montgomery city limits within two hours. Coleman previously confirmed a man and woman were injured by gunshots in the 5600 block of Carmichael Road shortly before 2 p.m.

There was also a gunfire exchange at the Circle K gas station on U.S. 80 near the Interstate 85 exit to Waugh/Pike Road in east Montgomery County Tuesday afternoon. At least two people were injured in that incident.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
ALEA: 14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other children in SUV
An International Paper spokeswoman said there was a “structural failure” at one of the...
International Paper’s Prattville mill shuts down following ‘structural failure’
Jadakis McKinney, 19, of Enterprise, was charged with promoting prison contraband, possession...
Sheriff: Man arrested for breaking into Pike County Jail to deliver contraband
Koch Foods file photo.
Lawsuit filed against Koch Foods after employee’s death
According to police, 20-year-old Garrett Winston James Walker was last seen leaving a bar on...
Tuscaloosa Police search for missing UA student

Latest News

Garrett Walker
Missing UA student’s body found
Multiple law enforcement officers on the scene at the Circle K gas station on U.S. Highway 80...
3 held, more sought in Pike Road-area gas station ‘gunfight’
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
Juveniles involved in high-speed chase in Prattville connected to Somerville Church vandalism
Chief deputy describes Pike Road gas station shooting
Chief deputy describes Pike Road-area gas station shooting