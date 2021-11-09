Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Juveniles involved in high-speed chase in Prattville connected to Somerville Church vandalism

Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.((Source: WSFA 12 News via Colbi Faulk Carter))
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple suspects involved in last month’s Somerville Church vandalism incident have been linked to a high-speed chase in Prattville Tuesday morning.

According to ALEA Cpl. Jeremy Burkett, around 8 a.m. troopers attempted to stop a stolen 2008 Ford Expedition on Interstate 65 near mile marker 219, close to Jemison in Chilton County. The vehicle refused to stop and the pursuit continued south for nearly 40 miles until it reached the Prattville city limits where the driver struck several vehicles.

According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, some of those juveniles involved in the chase were reported as runaways in Morgan County on Nov. 9. Authorities tell WAFF 48 the teens reported as runaways are a 14-year-old male, a 13-year-old female and an 11-year-old female.

READ MORE: Sheriff’s office identifies additional suspect in church vandalism incident

The juveniles first hit ALEA’s radar because a stolen debit card was used at a gas station in Warrior. ALEA then contacted Morgan County Sheriff’s Office to ask about any runaway reports and that connected the dots for Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

READ MORE: ALEA: 14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other children in SUV

There are no further details at this time. WAFF 48 will update this story both on-air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
ALEA: 14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other children in SUV
An International Paper spokeswoman said there was a “structural failure” at one of the...
International Paper’s Prattville mill shuts down following ‘structural failure’
Jadakis McKinney, 19, of Enterprise, was charged with promoting prison contraband, possession...
Sheriff: Man arrested for breaking into Pike County Jail to deliver contraband
Koch Foods file photo.
Lawsuit filed against Koch Foods after employee’s death
According to police, 20-year-old Garrett Winston James Walker was last seen leaving a bar on...
Tuscaloosa Police search for missing UA student

Latest News

Montgomery police say a juvenile was injured in a shooting in the 5700 block of Villas Lane on...
Juvenile injured in Montgomery Villas Lane shooting
Garrett Walker
Missing UA student’s body found
Multiple law enforcement officers on the scene at the Circle K gas station on U.S. Highway 80...
3 held, more sought in Pike Road-area gas station ‘gunfight’
Chief deputy describes Pike Road gas station shooting
Chief deputy describes Pike Road-area gas station shooting