3 held, more sought in Pike Road-area gas station ‘gunfight’

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Chief Deputy Kevin Murphy says deputies have taken three people into custody and are searching for at least one more following a “gunfight” Tuesday afternoon at a busy gas station. No charges have been filed at this point.

Murphy said at least two people were injured in the parking lot of at the Circle K gas station on U.S. Highway 80 in east Montgomery County, near the I-85 exit to Waugh/Pike Road.

Details were still developing, but Murphy said first responders found one person on the scene who had been shot. It’s unclear if that person is a suspect or victim, but Murphy said he believes they are one of the parties involved in the shootout.

A woman, whom Murphy said appears to be an innocent bystander, discovered she had been shot as she was walking into the store. She drove herself to a Montgomery hospital for treatment. The severity of her injuries was not immediately known.

Multiple law enforcement officers on the scene at the Circle K gas station on U.S. Highway 80 in Pike Road where at least two people were shot. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Murphy said it wasn’t going to be difficult to identify those involved, as there was security video recording. Additionally, one of the suspect vehicles was left in the parking lot as they fled.

A number of law enforcement officers are on the scene, which has since been roped off with crime scene tape.

Murphy said the shooting appears to have been contained to the parking lot with no injuries to those who were inside the store at the time. A motive for the shootout was not immediately clear.

