Man, woman injured in Tuesday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A double shooting in Montgomery Tuesday afternoon is under investigation.

Police say they responded to a shooting call in the 5600 block of Carmichael Road shortly before 2 p.m. They said a man and woman both sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital.

No other information was released.

