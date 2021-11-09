Advertise
Man, woman injured in Tuesday Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police say a man and a woman were injured in a shooting in the 5600 block of...
Montgomery police say a man and a woman were injured in a shooting in the 5600 block of Carmichael Road on Nov, 9, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A double shooting in Montgomery Tuesday afternoon is under investigation.

Police say they responded to a shooting call in the 5600 block of Carmichael Road shortly before 2 p.m. They said a man and woman both sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital.

No other information was released.

