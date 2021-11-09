Advertise
Mark your calendar for WSFA’s annual 12′s Day of Giving

This year’s event is Friday, Dec. 3 at Renfroe’s Market on Eastchase Parkway.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is excited to announce the date of our annual 12′s Day of Giving.

Volunteers will be on hand from 5 am. to 7 p.m. to accept donations of cash, new toys and nonperishable food.

The donations will go to the Montgomery Area Food Bank, Toys for Tots and Christmas Clearinghouse.

Safety measures will be in place. We ask members of the community who are donating to stay inside their vehicles and put donations in the trunk.

The River Region community donated a record-breaking $48,000 at the 2020 12′s Day of Giving. The generous donations also included 1,350 toys and 10,746 pounds of food.

