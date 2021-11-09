Mild now with rain returning later this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - High pressure will stick around through Wednesday... that means we will continue to see a good bit of sunshine and warm temperatures during the afternoon today and tomorrow. Today will be very similar to yesterday with highs in the mid 70s, and a few spots might even climb into the upper 70s! The difference will be some cloud cover spilling in for the afternoon; it will go from entirely sunny this morning to partly cloudy with filtered sunshine by the afternoon hours.

Tomorrow will again be very similar as highs head for 76 degrees once more. Skies will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds throughout the day.

A cold front will bring scattered rain and a few storms Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

Veterans Day is looking like the one “blip” on the radar over the next week. Under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, there will be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. It certainly won’t rain all day, it won’t rain in everyone’s back yard and severe weather is not expected.

The chance of getting wet is around 50-60% as we see it right now. It’ll be an umbrella day, but it won’t be a washout kind of day. High temperatures will remain warm in the middle to perhaps upper 70s.

If you’re not a fan of these cold nights, enjoy the next three days. Our morning lows will be much milder through Friday morning. No more 30s and lower 40s until the weekend!

Speaking of the weekend... it’s looking much cooler.

Our next chance of rain is Thursday, then we turn cooler by the weekend! (WSFA 12 News)

Fortunately there will be a healthy serving of sunshine to go alongside the cooler temperatures. Friday we’re still near 70, but Saturday we’re near 60 and Sunday we’re in the mid-60s.

Next week looks to be quiet through at least the middle portion of the week. It will stay cool to chilly in the 60s during the day and 30s to 40s at night.

