Missing Florida teen found safe in Phenix City, Ala.

(WPTA)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A south Florida teen was found safe in Phenix City after being reported as missing on November 6, according to reports from WFLX.

WFLX states in reports that Upson Co. Sheriff Dan Kilgore says 16-year-old Mia Brailford was found at approximately 4 p.m. in Phenix City on November 8. Authorities said the teen vanished Saturday night during a trip to the Gerald Lawhorn Scouting Base in Molena, Georgia.

According to Phenix City police, Brailford was not kidnapped. The FBI Task Force led the search for the missing teen.

Reports from WFLX say that Upson Co. Sheriff Kilgore said a suspect was apprehended at the location where Brailford was found and is expected to face a felony charge of interstate interference with child custody. Phenix City police say Brailford’s boyfriend was with her and he has outstanding warrants in Georgia.

His identity has not been released at this time and his warrants are currently unknown.

Brailford has since returned home safely.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

