Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Research finds some medical devices vulnerable to hackers

A software vulnerability could allow hackers to access medical devices, according to researchers.
A software vulnerability could allow hackers to access medical devices, according to researchers.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Department of Homeland Security is expected to warn medical facilities to update certain software Tuesday after researchers discovered a vulnerability that could allow hackers to access medical devices.

The devices include patient monitors as well as some anesthesia, ultrasound and X-ray machines.

Whether the devices could be accessed depends on what version of the software they are running and if they are connected to the internet.

The affected software is called the Nucleus Real-Time Operating System, and it is owned by Siemens.

The company has issued updates that it said fix the vulnerabilities.

The cybersecurity firms that uncovered the vulnerability said about 4,000 devices made by a variety of vendors have not yet been updated.

There have been no reports of hackers exploiting the software.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An International Paper spokeswoman said there was a “structural failure” at one of the...
International Paper’s Prattville mill shuts down following ‘structural failure’
Jadakis McKinney, 19, of Enterprise, was charged with promoting prison contraband, possession...
Sheriff: Man arrested for breaking into Pike County Jail to deliver contraband
Koch Foods file photo.
Lawsuit filed against Koch Foods after employee’s death
Montgomery police have charged a man with assault in an October shooting.
Man charged with assault after victim shot in head
According to police, 20-year-old Garrett Winston James Walker was last seen leaving a bar on...
Tuscaloosa Police search for missing UA student

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
White House unveils funding to ease ports and supply chains
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
ALEA: 14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other children in SUV
DASH CAM: 14 charged after pursuit, crash in Prattville Tuesday
DASH CAM: 14 charged after pursuit, crash in Prattville Tuesday
Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Drone video at Rittenhouse murder trial shows first shooting
Leaves changing color
What you should be doing with your leaves