Search underway for missing Opelika man on Lake Martin

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for a missing boater is underway on Lake Martin, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division.

Troopers, along with the Alex City Rescue Squad, have recovered the boat belonging to Roger Milby, 58, of Opelika, but have not located Milby.

The boat was found adrift just north of Camp ASCCA after Milby’s wife reported him missing to the Alex City Police Department.

ALEA says the Alex City Police Department, Fire Department, Dive Team and Search and Rescue Squad are all assisting with the search.

