Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Suspected serial killer arrested in crimes that span Missouri, Kansas

Perez Reed, 25, is charged with murder in the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old...
Perez Reed, 25, is charged with murder in the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man in St. Louis County, Missouri. Authorities say he can be linked to at least four other homicides.(Source: FBI St. Louis via CNN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A suspected serial killer linked to six murders across Missouri and Kansas is now behind bars.

Perez Reed, 25, is accused of a crime spree across Missouri and Kansas that left six people dead and two others injured between the middle of September and late October.

He is charged with murder in the deaths of 16-year-old Marnay Hayes on Sept. 13 and 40-year-old Lester Robinson on Sept. 26 in St. Louis County, Missouri. He faces additional federal charges.

Investigations into the four other homicides to which Reed is linked are ongoing.

Authorities say when Reed was arrested Friday, he had in his possession a .40 caliber pistol that matched shell casings found at shootings, some fatal, in both the city and county of St. Louis.

Reed has denied hurting anyone.

The motive for the alleged crimes is still unclear.

Reed was arrested by an FBI task force and is being held in federal detention, according to St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell.

Copyright 2021 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An International Paper spokeswoman said there was a “structural failure” at one of the...
International Paper’s Prattville mill shuts down following ‘structural failure’
Jadakis McKinney, 19, of Enterprise, was charged with promoting prison contraband, possession...
Sheriff: Man arrested for breaking into Pike County Jail to deliver contraband
Koch Foods file photo.
Lawsuit filed against Koch Foods after employee’s death
Montgomery police have charged a man with assault in an October shooting.
Man charged with assault after victim shot in head
According to police, 20-year-old Garrett Winston James Walker was last seen leaving a bar on...
Tuscaloosa Police search for missing UA student

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for General Electric appears above a trading...
General Electric to split into 3 public companies
Increasing afternoon cirrus clouds are expected today with warm temperatures.
Warmth continues all week
FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
Rep. Gosar under fire for anime attacking Rep. Ocasio-Cortez
Actor Dean Stockwell poses in Feb 1989 at an unknown location. Stockwell, best known as 'Al"...
Actor Dean Stockwell dies, known best for ‘Quantum Leap,’ ‘Battlestar Galactica’
The punishment for drivers who move recklessly through work zones has increased.
ALDOT launches campaign informing drivers of new work zone fines