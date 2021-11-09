Advertise
Valley woman found not guilty of her mother’s death

By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley woman has been found not guilty for her mother’s death.

Heather Christenson was found not guilty by reason of insanity. She confessed to killing her mother, Francis McDonald, back in 2018.

McDonald’s death happened on 36th Street in Valley. The two lived together at the time of the murder.

According to court documents, Christenson is in the custody of the Department of Mental Health.

