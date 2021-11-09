Veteran’s Day events happening across the River Region

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday, the country will take a moment to honor the men and women who have served in our armed forces.

Here are some of the events happening around the River Region:

Andalusia- Veteran’s Day parade 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The parade will begin at City Hall, located on E. Three Notch Street. For more information, visit the city of Veteran’s Day parade 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The parade will begin at City Hall, located on E. Three Notch Street. For more information, visit the city of Andalusia’s Facebook page

Auburn- The City of Auburn will hold a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial located at the northeast corner of Ross Street and Glenn Avenue from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to park at Felton Little Park, the East Glenn Avenue Municipal Parking Lot and at the Douglas J. Watson Municipal Complex. Parking for the disabled will be available on Ross Street between Glenn Avenue and Harper Avenue, which will be closed to through traffic during the ceremony. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the City Council Chamber at 141 N. Ross St. Auburn University dedicates Harold A. Franklin desegregation marker in honor of the first African American student from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The ceremony will take place outdoors to the side of Ralph Brown Draughon Library near the university’s desegregation marker (located to the side of Thach Avenue across from Samford Hall).

Prattville- The City of The City of Prattville will join the American Legion Post 122, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1349, in sponsoring a wreath-laying ceremony at the Autauga County Courthouse at 11 a.m., to officially mark Veterans Day.

Montgomery- The City of Montgomery and Mayor Steven Reed will host a Veteran’s Day Tribute with the unveiling of “The Return from the Argonne Statue” from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Alabama Department of Archives and History will welcome visitors from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Veterans Day to experience its WWI exhibit.

Opelika- The Opelika Public Library is hosting a Veteran’s Day breakfast 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The breakfast is FREE for veterans and their families. At 10 a.m., a Veterans Day Celebration will take place at Opelika Public Library, with Major General Sylvester Cannon as the guest speaker. The event will also showcase the Opelika High School Choir.

Tuskegee- U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors concert 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors concert 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site . The concert will begin at 2 p.m. with a makeup rain date Friday. Entrance is free, but tickets are required. They can be obtained online at https://armyfieldband.ticketleap.com/tuskegee/ . Tickets can also be picked up at the park bookstore between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or at the studios of WUBZ-FM 100.7 (334-421-3031) in Tuskegee, AL. Concertgoers should dress for the weather and bring lawn chairs and snacks.

