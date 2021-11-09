Volunteers needed for Montgomery Zoo’s 2021 Christmas Lights Festival

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo is looking for volunteers to help them pull off a massive holiday tradition.

Zoo officials are asking for groups, clubs, businesses, and even students to take part, giving them a chance to earn volunteer or community service hours in the process.

‘Bright the Lights’ will help the zoo prepare for the upcoming 2021 Christmas Lights Festival, which is set to start in December.

There are hundreds of light displays that need a little cleaning, refreshing, and brightening before the event can happen.

The zoo is looking for groups of 8-10 people to help every Friday and Saturday through Nov. 27 with cleaning, painting, and installing new bulbs in on light displays.

Those interested in the ‘Bright the Lights’ work can register HERE.

Volunteers will also be needed once the Christmas Lights Festival begins. Each night from Dec. 3-25, the zoo will have several positions where volunteers serve alongside staff members, helping guests as they enjoy the festival. Those positions include serving at the train ride, sky lift ride, and at Santa’s Workshop.

Those interested in the Christmas Lights Festival work can register HERE.

