Warmth continues all week

Highs will be in the middle to perhaps upper 70s through Thursday
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - High pressure will stick around through Wednesday, leading to continued dry and warmer-than-normal weather in Central Alabama.

High clouds push in this afternoon with highs in the mid-70s.
High clouds push in this afternoon with highs in the mid-70s.

Today will be very similar to yesterday with highs around 76 degrees. The difference will be some cloud cover spilling in for the afternoon. It will go from entirely sunny this morning to partly cloudy with filtered sunshine by the afternoon hours.

Tomorrow will again be very similar as highs head for 76 degrees once more. Skies will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds throughout the day.

A cold front will bring scattered rain and a few storms Thursday.
A cold front will bring scattered rain and a few storms Thursday.

Veterans Day is looking like the one “blip” on the radar over the next week. Under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, there will be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. It certainly won’t rain all day, it won’t rain in everyone’s back yard and severe weather is not expected.

The chance of getting wet is around 50-60% as we see it right now. It’ll be an umbrella day, but it won’t be a washout kind of day. High temperatures will remain warm in the middle to perhaps upper 70s.

Scattered rain and a few storms are expected Thursday.
Scattered rain and a few storms are expected Thursday.

If you’re not a fan of these cold nights, enjoy the next three days. Our morning lows will be much milder through Friday morning. No more 30s and lower 40s until the weekend!

Speaking of the weekend...it’s looking much cooler. Fortunately there will be a healthy serving of sunshine to go alongside the cooler temperatures. Friday we’re still near 70, but Saturday we’re near 60 and Sunday we’re in the mid-60s.

Highs will warm into the mid-70s through Thursday before cooling down.
Highs will warm into the mid-70s through Thursday before cooling down.

Next week looks to be quiet through at least the middle portion of the week. It will stay cool to chilly in the 60s during the day and 30s to 40s at night.

