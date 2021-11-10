1 shot on Montgomery’s E.D. Nixon Avenue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the 3900 block of Edgar D. Nixon Avenue.

Police and fire medics responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The injury was not considered life-threatening.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No information on a motive or possible suspect was available.

