1 shot on Montgomery’s E.D. Nixon Avenue

First responders on the scene of a shooting in the 3900 block of E.D. Nixon Avenue in Montgomery.
First responders on the scene of a shooting in the 3900 block of E.D. Nixon Avenue in Montgomery.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the 3900 block of Edgar D. Nixon Avenue.

Police and fire medics responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The injury was not considered life-threatening.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No information on a motive or possible suspect was available.

