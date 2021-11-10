Advertise
18-year-old dies after crash Sunday in Montgomery

An 18-year-old has died after a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery Sunday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An 18-year-old has died after a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery Sunday.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the crash happened around 1 a.m. in the area of Baldwin Brook Drive and Halifax Lane. Initially, fire medics were called to the scene on a medical call. At the scene, medics found a 2018 Dodge Journey that had crashed. The passenger, Laddarion Gooden, had life-threatening injuries.

Coleman says Gooden was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries on Tuesday.

Additional details related to the crash have not been released. The crash remains under investigation.

