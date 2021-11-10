Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

2 shot near school in Tuskegee, search underway for suspects

No students were at the school at the time, according to school officials
Police confirm two people were shot Wednesday morning near Tuskegee Public School.
Police confirm two people were shot Wednesday morning near Tuskegee Public School.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police confirm two people were shot Wednesday morning near Tuskegee Public School, and a search is underway for the suspects.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on South School Street, according to Tuskegee Police Chief Lloyd Jenkins.

The victims were transported to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries hasn’t been released.

The shooting location is about 500 feet from the school in a residential area, but school officials confirmed students were not at the school today.

Investigators are on the scene gathering evidence.

The police chief said officers are making sure they find the suspects.

“This is not going to happen in our city,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
ALEA: 14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other children in SUV
Multiple law enforcement officers on the scene at the Circle K gas station on U.S. Highway 80...
3 held, more sought in Pike Road-area gas station ‘gunfight’
Amazon.com is planning to build three new facilities around Alabama, including one in Montgomery.
$100 million Amazon facility coming to Montgomery
Garrett Walker
‘There are no words to describe our loss’: Missing UA student’s body found
Jeremie Rashad Wright is charged with murder in the death of Rayshaun Glanton.
Montgomery 2018 murder suspect arrested again on new murder charge

Latest News

The bond between a teacher and student could turn out to be a life saver. When Katie...
Teacher donating kidney to student’s mom
A cold front brings some rain on Thursday.
Warmth continues, but big changes loom
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will ask lawmakers to delay a requirement to hold back third graders who...
Ivey seeks delay of 3rd grade reading promotion requirement
Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks and one day at UAB Hospital.
Alabama boy named world’s most premature infant to survive