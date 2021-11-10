3 facing charges, others sought after gas station shooting

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people have been charged after what officials called a “gunfight” at a busy gas station in the Pike Road area Tuesday.

Capt. Leigh Persky with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Jame McKenzie, 22, Emiliuan Timvannie Spinks, 18, are both charged with assault second degree. A third person, who was shot and underwent surgery, is expected to be charged.

At least three additional people are still being sought in connection to the shooting.

Two people were shot in the parking lot at the Circle K gas station, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says.

The gas station is on U.S. Highway 80 in east Montgomery County near the I-85 exit to Waugh and Pike Road.

According to Persky, an innocent bystander who was shot as she walked into the store was in stable condition Wednesday.

Chief Deputy Kevin Murphy said it wasn’t going to be difficult to identify those involved. In addition to the security video, a vehicle connected to the suspects was left in the parking lot as they fled.

“There’s evidence of quite a bit of gunfire, shell casings in the parking lot, and we have been able to look at video evidence that clearly shows what happened. It was a gunfight between some individuals,” Murphy said Tuesday.

Authorities haven’t released any additional information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

