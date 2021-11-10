Alabama Shakespeare Festival prepares for on-stage production Cinderella

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Shakespeare Festival is preparing for its next on-stage production, Cinderella!

This is Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, a Tony Award-winning musical from the creators of “South Pacific” and “The Sound of Music” that is said to delight audiences with its surprisingly contemporary take on the classic tale. It’s described as hilarious and romantic, an experience for anyone who has ever had a dream.

The main characters are Cinderella - known as Ella in this show - played by Alabama native Alexis Sims. Her Prince Charming, Prince Christopher, who goes by Topher, is played by Andrew Brewer. He is joining the Alabama Shakespeare Festival for the first time.

This has been an exciting season at ASF. It’s the theater’s 50th season, a significant milestone that’s even bigger after the pandemic shut down the Shakespeare Festival and its in-person productions for more than a year.

Cinderella runs Nov. 26th through Jan. 2nd. Tickets are on sale now at https://asf.net/cinderella-2022.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.