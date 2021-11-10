Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Arby’s will soon sell fry-flavored vodkas

Arby's announced it will soon release the limited-edition Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka.
Arby's announced it will soon release the limited-edition Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka.(Source: Arby's via Twitter)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Arby’s is planning to offer “two delicious and distinctive flavors of vodka” to its 21-and-older fans.

On Tuesday, the fast-food chain announced its new Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka.

The limited-edition, 80-proof vodkas are made by Tattersall Distilling “from high-quality potatoes” and are distilled with ingredients that “pay homage” to the “flavor profiles” of the fries, Arby’s parent company Inspire Brands said in a news release.

The Curly Fry Vodka is distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic, and the Crinkle Fry Vodka is made with kosher salt and sugar, the company said.

The vodkas each cost $59.99, including shipping and handling.

Starting Nov. 18, they’ll be available in limited quantities at ArbysVodka.com for residents of California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
ALEA: 14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other children in SUV
Multiple law enforcement officers on the scene at the Circle K gas station on U.S. Highway 80...
3 held, more sought in Pike Road-area gas station ‘gunfight’
Amazon.com is planning to build three new facilities around Alabama, including one in Montgomery.
$100 million Amazon facility coming to Montgomery
Garrett Walker
‘There are no words to describe our loss’: Missing UA student’s body found
Jeremie Rashad Wright is charged with murder in the death of Rayshaun Glanton.
Montgomery 2018 murder suspect arrested again on new murder charge

Latest News

Prosecution rests, defense calls first witnesses in Rittenhouse trial.
LIVE: Judge berates prosecutor at Rittenhouse murder trial
There is video that shows the moment 15-year-old Lauryn Ham is hit by another player during a...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Teen sucker punched during basketball game
Fourteen-year-old Jashya Moore was last seen going to a deli to buy some stuff last month. Some...
‘She’s depending on me to find her:’ Family searches for missing N.J. girl
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will ask lawmakers to delay a requirement to hold back third graders who...
Ivey seeks delay of 3rd grade reading promotion requirement
Blaise Barnett, 1, is believed to have been abducted from Clarkston, Georgia, on Wednesday...
Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy in Georgia