Attorney for Garrett Walker’s family speaks about his death

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A spokesperson for the family of Garrett Walker spoke out one day after divers recovered his body following a two-day search in Tuscaloosa.

The Walker family left Tuscaloosa Wednesday morning. They took many of his belongings home to Maryland and are still grieving while in the process of planning his funeral. “The family is grieving following this devastating loss. They’re asking the same questions the police investigators are asking: What happened and why did this happen,” explained Josh Hayes, a Tuscaloosa attorney who is representing the Walker family.

Hayes spoke publicly for the Walker’s on Wednesday, after the University of Alabama student’s body was recovered Tuesday afternoon from the Black Warrior River. Hayes thanked searchers, Tuscaloosa City and University of Alabama officials, and Garrett’s friends and fraternity brothers from UA’s Delta Chi chapter who came to the staging area to offer support.

Hayes also talked more about who Garrett Walker was. “At 20 years old, he was already an accomplished pilot. He was studying aerospace engineering to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps,” Hayes added.

Police don’t suspect foul play in Walker’s death. Hayes said they’re waiting to see where the evidence leads before deciding whether a potential lawsuit could be filed. They’re asking people who may have seen Garrett before his disappearance to come forward to police. “Anybody who is responsible for Garrett’s death we will seek to hold them responsible,” Hayes told WBRC.

The family will use money from a GoFundMe account created after Garrett disappeared to pay for his funeral. They are also starting a scholarship in his name.

Funeral arrangements haven’t been finalized.

