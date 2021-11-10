Child in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A child is fighting for his life after being struck by a vehicle in Montgomery Wednesday afternoon.

Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the area of Augusta Avenue and Richmond Road around 3:30 p.m. on reports that a pedestrian had been hit. That’s across the street from the old Floyd Elementary School building.

On the scene, first responders found the juvenile in life-threatening condition. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators said the driver was not injured.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.