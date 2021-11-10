Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

COVID-19 antibodies are present in vaccinated mothers’ breast milk, study shows

Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an MRNA...
Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an MRNA COVID vaccine. Those antibodies were present in the breast milk from both sets.(kate_sept2004 // Canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows COVID-19 antibodies in mothers are present in their breast milk. Researchers followed more than 75 lactating mothers for three months.

Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an mRNA COVID vaccine.

Those antibodies were present in the breast milk from both sets.

The study did not look at whether the antibodies are passed to nursing infants, but it did show they were viable enough to neutralize live, wild type coronavirus.

The results were published in the journal, JAMA Pediatrics.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
ALEA: 14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other children in SUV
Multiple law enforcement officers on the scene at the Circle K gas station on U.S. Highway 80...
3 held, more sought in Pike Road-area gas station ‘gunfight’
Amazon.com is planning to build three new facilities around Alabama, including one in Montgomery.
$100 million Amazon facility coming to Montgomery
Garrett Walker
‘There are no words to describe our loss’: Missing UA student’s body found
Jeremie Rashad Wright is charged with murder in the death of Rayshaun Glanton.
Montgomery 2018 murder suspect arrested again on new murder charge

Latest News

FILE - Emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun, Monday,...
China climate envoy: China, US pledge to boost cooperation
McKenzie is charged with second degree assault.
3 facing charges, others sought after gas station shooting
New details are emerging in the deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.
Houston mayor: 3 still in critical condition from Astroworld
This Circle K gas station shows gas prices per gallon in downtown Montgomery, Ala.
As holidays near, consumers face soaring prices