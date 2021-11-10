Advertise
UPDATE: Car fire causing I-65 SB lane blockage near Marbury

This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road Report
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State Troopers say a car fire has caused lanes of Interstate 65 southbound to be blocked.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the incident happened near the 192-mile marker in the Marbury area. The right lane and right shoulder are currently blocked.

Motorists are being asked to take caution when traveling through this area and to expect delays.

Details on the car fire are limited but ALEA says the area should clear momentarily.

This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road Report
