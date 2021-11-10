UPDATE: Car fire causing I-65 SB lane blockage near Marbury

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State Troopers say a car fire has caused lanes of Interstate 65 southbound to be blocked.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the incident happened near the 192-mile marker in the Marbury area. The right lane and right shoulder are currently blocked.

Motorists are being asked to take caution when traveling through this area and to expect delays.

Details on the car fire are limited but ALEA says the area should clear momentarily.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.