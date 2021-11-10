Advertise
Emergency Missing Child Alert triggered for Dothan teen

The Dothan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Braedon-Layne...
The Dothan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Braedon-Layne Smith.(Source: Dothan Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Braedon-Layne Smith.

Braedon-Layne is 14 years old, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen on November 2nd around 3:30 PM wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a red backpack near Dusy Street in Dothan.

He may possibly be traveling to Irondale, Alabama.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Braedon-Layne Smith, please contact the Dothan Police Department at (334) 793-0215 or call 911.

