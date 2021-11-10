Governor’s top aide named president at South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Gov. Kay Ivey’s chief of staff has been named president of the University of South Alabama.

Former U.S. Rep. Jo Bonner was named Wednesday over two candidates with more degrees and experience in higher education.

A statement by trustee board pro tem Jimmy Shumock calls the 61-year-old Bonner a proven innovator, skilled administrator and influential leader in the state.

Bonner represented the Mobile area while in Congress. Bonner was the only candidate without an earned doctoral degree and his resume doesn’t include experience in academic administration.

Trustees chose him over the education dean at Florida State University and the immediate past president of the University of Texas at Tyler.

