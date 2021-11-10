Advertise
Ivey seeks delay of 3rd grade reading promotion requirement

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will ask lawmakers to delay a requirement to hold back third graders who...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will ask lawmakers to delay a requirement to hold back third graders who don’t meet reading benchmarks.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will ask lawmakers to delay a requirement to hold back third graders who don’t meet reading benchmarks but said the state must strengthen efforts to boost math and reading scores.

The Republican governor said Wednesday that she is recommending a one-year delay of the promotion policy scheduled to take effect at the end of this school year.

It will be up to the Alabama Legislature to change the law and implement the delay. Ivey said they need to see spring test data to validate the minimum score for promotion to the fourth grade.

