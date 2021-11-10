Little girl shot in Birmingham, she is in critical condition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a little girl under the age of ten was shot Wednesday.

Investigators said patrols heard shots fired in the area and drove to the 800 block of 44th Place North around 3:30 p.m.

Officers found a child, a little girl, in the backseat of a vehicle. She had been shot. Officers tell WBRC she is in critical condition.

The child was taken to Children’s of Alabama.

Officers said they are are getting leads from the Real Time Crime Center.

There are currently no suspects in custody.

We are working to get more information.

Two children, ages 12 and 14, were shot on November 1, 2021 in Birmingham. Officers are also working to solve that case.

