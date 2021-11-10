Advertise
Montgomery 2018 murder suspect arrested again on new murder charge

Jeremie Rashad Wright is charged with murder in the death of Rayshaun Glanton.
Jeremie Rashad Wright is charged with murder in the death of Rayshaun Glanton.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who is already charged in a murder from 2018 is back in jail on a separate murder charge stemming from a Halloween night shooting.

The Montgomery Police Department reports that Jeremie Rashad Wright, 26, was charged with murder Tuesday in the shooting death of 42-year-old Rayshaun Glanton. Glanton was fatally shot in the 5800 block of Monticello Drive that night.

Another suspect, Tyrone Burgess, has also been charged with murder in this case.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey confirmed Wright is also facing charges in a deadly shooting from May 2018. Wright and another man, Amos Parks, are accused of shooting and killing 31-year-old Michael Garland during an altercation on May 27, 2018. Both are charged with murder in that case.

Court filings show Parks has not yet gone to trial either.

Records show Wright was released from jail in March despite an attempt to revoke that bail on a weapon violation.

Bailey filed a new motion to revoke his bail on Nov. 2, citing the new murder charge from Halloween night.

