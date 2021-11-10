Montgomery man arrested on multiple child pornography possession charges

Advertise
A Montgomery man has been arrested on multiple charges of possession of child pornography, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office.(WRDW)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested on multiple charges of possession of child pornography, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office.

Steven Satterwhite, 46, was arrested by Special Agents of the Attorney General’s Office and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Marshall’s office said the arrest was made in partnership with the East Metro Area Crime Center, the Joint Electronic Crimes Task Force, Montgomery Police Department, and Prattville Police Department.

If convicted, Satterwhite faces a maximum penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $15,000 for each of the five counts, which are class C felonies.

Bond in this case is set at $37,500.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

