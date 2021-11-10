Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Public’s help wanted in renaming Fort Rucker

Fort Rucker Command Headquarters
Fort Rucker Command Headquarters(Source: U.S. Army)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WTVY) - The Department of Defense Naming Commission is looking for public input. They are seeking ideas for a new name for Fort Rucker.

Colonel Edmund Rucker, whom the installation is named after, was a Brigade Commander in the Confederate Army.

Due to his involvement in the Civil War, Congress is considering a name change.

Nominations will be accepted through December 1st.

If you would like to place a nomination you can do so by going to the Naming Commission’s website.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Montgomery police officers are investigating after a child was critically injured after being...
Child in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Montgomery
Jeremie Rashad Wright is charged with murder in the death of Rayshaun Glanton.
Montgomery 2018 murder suspect arrested again on new murder charge
From the left, James McKenzie and Emiliuan Spinks are charged in a shooting at the Circle K on...
3 facing charges, others sought after gas station shooting
This booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows former Las Vegas...
Henry Ruggs’ lawyers argue to block medical records release
Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks and one day at UAB Hospital.
Alabama boy named world’s most premature infant to survive

Latest News

President Joe Biden discussed infrastructure and his agenda in a stop in Baltimore on Wednesday.
LIVE: Biden lays wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier; announces effort to ID veterans’ toxic air issues
A cold front will bring areas of rain today, especially during the mid-afternoon to mid-evening...
Two cold fronts over next 48 hours
City of Montgomery commemorates Veterans Day with new statue unveiling
City of Montgomery commemorates Veterans Day with new statue unveiling
City to unveil statue honoring Alabamians who fought in WWI
City to unveil statue honoring Alabamians who fought in WWI
Union Train Station including “The Rainbow Soldier” statue.
City of Montgomery commemorates Veterans Day with new statue unveiling