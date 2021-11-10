Public’s help wanted in renaming Fort Rucker

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WTVY) - The Department of Defense Naming Commission is looking for public input. They are seeking ideas for a new name for Fort Rucker.

Colonel Edmund Rucker, whom the installation is named after, was a Brigade Commander in the Confederate Army.

Due to his involvement in the Civil War, Congress is considering a name change.

Nominations will be accepted through December 1st.

If you would like to place a nomination you can do so by going to the Naming Commission’s website.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.