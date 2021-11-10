Tallassee City Council asks state to investigate ‘misconduct’ allegations

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallassee City Council is asking state law enforcement agencies to help them investigate “allegations of misconduct or wrongdoings” between city employees and certain city officials.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, a formal resolution seeking the state’s help was signed and approved by all council members.

Mayor Pro Tem Bill Godwin and members of the council did not specify what the allegations of misconduct or wrongdoings are.

WSFA 12 News asked to speak with council members after the meeting, but the request was denied. We also asked for a copy of the resolution, but we were told we would need to wait until Wednesday to get the document.

“There have been allegations of misconduct or wrong doings made against certain city officials and employees of the city of Tallassee while acting in their official or employment capacity,” Godwin said. “While the Tallassee City Council has investigated and taken appropriate and necessary action regarding several referenced allegations or wrongdoings, there still remains allegations of misconduct and wrongdoings that have not been resolved.”

“Therefore, the Tallassee City Council, by formal resolution, hereby request that the above referenced matters be investigated by the appropriate law enforcement agency or agencies of the state of Alabama and that based on the results of the investigation that whatever action that may be appropriate be pursued,” Goodwin said.

Tallassee residents attend City Council Meeting Tuesday night. (Source: WSFA)

The resolution instructs city attorney John Smith to process the resolution and determine the appropriate state agency or agencies for investigation into the allegations.

The council also presented city employee and officials with a memorandum. Goodwin said “the purpose of this memorandum is to remind all city officials and employees of what is and what is not acceptable behavior in the workplace.”

The memo was signed by all council members and will be distributed to employees beginning Wednesday.

Mayor Johnny Hammock was not at the meeting Tuesday. We are told he was out of town at a conference.

WSFA 12 News left a message with Hammock looking for a response to the resolution and memo, but we have not heard back.

