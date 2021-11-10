Warmth continues, but big changes loom

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - High pressure will slide well east of Alabama by later this afternoon, allowing a cold front to get closer from the west. No impacts are expected today as we bask in plenty of sunshine.

Highs head for 77 degrees with a good deal of sunshine. (WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures will once again be unseasonably warm up around 77 degrees. Our normal high for this time of year is 72 degrees.

Clouds will thicken near sunset today and hold through the night. There could even be some scattered rain showers late tonight into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will hold in the 50s tonight with the clouds and southerly wind.

Thursday will feature some scattered rain, but it will not rain all day. There will be a good deal of dry time. (WSFA 12 News)

Veterans Day will be the one “blip” on the radar when it comes to rain chances. Under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, there will be scattered showers and perhaps a few embedded thunderstorms. It definitely won’t rain all day, it won’t rain in every single back yard and severe weather is not expected.

The chance of getting wet is around 50-60% as we see it right now. It’ll be an umbrella day at times, but it won’t be a washout kind of day. High temperatures will remain warm in the middle to upper 70s.

Rain totals of up to 1/2" are expected Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

The front responsible for the rain will depart before sunrise Friday. This will allow a mainly sunny day to unfold to round out the workweek. Highs will be a touch cooler in the lower 70s.

It’s the secondary cold front that will come through Friday night that brings the truly chilly air. That one won’t be accompanied by any precipitation, but highs this weekend will be much, much cooler. Saturday we’re lucky to get to 60 and Sunday we’re in the low 60s. It will be mainly sunny both days, but that sunshine will only do so much for us with a fresh area of chilly high pressure dominating the region.

Thursday will bring some rain and a few storms, but it's then entirely dry. (WSFA 12 News)

Sunny conditions will continue into the new workweek with temps still struggling. We’re calling for 60s to remain intact through at least the first half of next week.

The overnights will return to chilly to cold levels. Plan on the coldest night of the season Saturday night in the middle 30s. It’s likely upper 30s and lower 40s after that pending any forecast shifts.

Highs will drop off significantly by this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

