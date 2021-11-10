Work continues on Dothan’s Downtown ice rink

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan is moving forward with its downtown Foster Street ice rink as they plan to test out the ice Wednesday evening. Antifreeze will run through pipes to flash freeze water and make the rink.

When finished about 100 people will be able to skate at a time and the industrial chiller will keep the layers of frozen water skateable.

“As of right now they are finishing laying all the hosing and we expect to try to start freezing water tonight or later today so we’re really excited to see the process,” Kelly Stakelum, Dothan Leisure Services Assistant Director said. “It’s the first time we’ve seen it and the guys from Magic Ice have been great, working hard to get this up and running.”

For those interested in Ice and Lights more information can be found here. The Ice and Lights skating rink opens on Black Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.