Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 1-year-old boy still missing; stolen SUV he was riding in found in Georgia

By WGCL staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL) - An Atlanta-area baby is still missing despite the recovery of a stolen SUV in which he was last seen.

One-year-old Blaise Barnett of Clarkston is the subject of an Amber Alert.

His parents said they were unloading their vehicle in front of their home, stepping inside for mere seconds, when someone stole the SUV with their son inside.

“Just bring him back at this point,” said Deonna Bray, the boy’s mother. “We got the car. Like, we just want him. Thank you for dropping the car off, but now we need the most important thing, my baby.”

Bray is leaning on the support of her family, who has been by her side all day, as they desperately search for Blaise.

“Please, open your door. You’re not going to get in trouble,” Bray said. “No charges, just open your doors. If you have him, if you kept him safe, just please, I will thank you for that, but please let me get him.”

It was around 1 a.m. Wednesday when Blaise’s dad had the SUV parked in their complex in Clarkston.

He took groceries and his nephew inside, leaving the keys in the cupholder and Blaise in his car seat.

This surveillance video from a business shows the car take off.

Blaise’s father said he believes it was a teenage boy he saw jump into the Ford Explorer

Hours later, the SUV was found about two miles away at the Brannon Hill condo complex. Neither Blaise nor his car seat were with it.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now processing the SUV for evidence.

“It’s very concerning with us. That is why it’s our top priority to locate this juvenile,” Clarkston Police Sgt. Dustin Bulcher said.

Police and the family have spent the day urgently searching the area but need someone with information to come forward, with every passing minute making the search more and more desperate.

“We don’t have anything coming in. That’s why we’re asking the public’s help. Help us locate Blaise,” Bulcher said.

Blaise was last seen in a green tank top with a dinosaur print. He was wearing a diaper and wrapped in a blanket.

Copyright 2021 WGCL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police officers are investigating after a child was critically injured after being...
Child in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Montgomery
Jeremie Rashad Wright is charged with murder in the death of Rayshaun Glanton.
Montgomery 2018 murder suspect arrested again on new murder charge
This booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows former Las Vegas...
Henry Ruggs’ lawyers argue to block medical records release
Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks and one day at UAB Hospital.
Alabama boy named world’s most premature infant to survive
Multiple law enforcement officers on the scene at the Circle K gas station on U.S. Highway 80...
3 held, more sought in Pike Road-area gas station ‘gunfight’

Latest News

FILE- South African Deputy President F.W. de Klerk, right, and South African President Nelson...
South Africa’s last apartheid president F. W. de Klerk dies
Blaise Barnett, 1, was taken along with the SUV he was riding in Wednesday. The SUV was...
1-year-old missing in Georgia after stolen SUV recovered
Union Train Station including “The Rainbow Soldier” statue.
City of Montgomery commemorates Veterans Day with new statue unveiling
A cold front will bring areas of rain today, especially during the mid-afternoon to mid-evening...
Two cold fronts over next 48 hours