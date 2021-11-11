Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Andalusia names heliport after local Vietnam veteran

The city of Andalusia paid tribute to a local Vietnam veteran Thursday by dedicating the South...
The city of Andalusia paid tribute to a local Vietnam veteran Thursday by dedicating the South Alabama Regional Airport’s heliport in his name.((Source: City of Andalusia))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Andalusia paid tribute to a local Vietnam veteran Thursday by dedicating the South Alabama Regional Airport’s heliport in his name.

John B. Given was a retired attorney and helicopter pilot who flew more than 250 combat missions, according to his cousin, retired Maj. Gen. Walter Givhan.

The city of Andalusia paid tribute to a local Vietnam veteran Thursday by dedicating the South...
The city of Andalusia paid tribute to a local Vietnam veteran Thursday by dedicating the South Alabama Regional Airport’s heliport in his name.((Source: City of Andalusia))

“When I came home from my first combat tour, I remember talking to him,” Walter Givhan’s said. “I give credit to him and to others that the lessons we learned from their war helped us.”

Along with his service in the armed forces, John B. Givhan’s continued serving his community by connecting to other veterans and acting as a mentor to those serving in the military. He also organized efforts to support soldiers in combat and often shipped care packages.

John. B Givhan passed away in August.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police officers are investigating after a child was critically injured after being...
Child in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Montgomery
From the left, James McKenzie and Emiliuan Spinks are charged in a shooting at the Circle K on...
3 facing charges, others sought after gas station shooting
Jeremie Rashad Wright is charged with murder in the death of Rayshaun Glanton.
Montgomery 2018 murder suspect arrested again on new murder charge
Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks and one day at UAB Hospital.
Alabama boy named world’s most premature infant to survive
This booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows former Las Vegas...
Henry Ruggs’ lawyers argue to block medical records release

Latest News

A cold front will bring areas of rain today, especially during the mid-afternoon to mid-evening...
Two cold fronts over next 48 hours
President Joe Biden pauses during a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate Veterans Day and mark...
Biden salutes troops as ‘spine of America’ on Veterans Day
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the...
Reward offered for information of Opelika baby Jane Doe
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates his team's 15-1 regular season record following an...
QB Cam Newton signs deal returning to the Carolina Panthers