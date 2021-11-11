Andalusia names heliport after local Vietnam veteran

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Andalusia paid tribute to a local Vietnam veteran Thursday by dedicating the South Alabama Regional Airport’s heliport in his name.

John B. Given was a retired attorney and helicopter pilot who flew more than 250 combat missions, according to his cousin, retired Maj. Gen. Walter Givhan.

“When I came home from my first combat tour, I remember talking to him,” Walter Givhan’s said. “I give credit to him and to others that the lessons we learned from their war helped us.”

Along with his service in the armed forces, John B. Givhan’s continued serving his community by connecting to other veterans and acting as a mentor to those serving in the military. He also organized efforts to support soldiers in combat and often shipped care packages.

John. B Givhan passed away in August.

