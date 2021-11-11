Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Birmingham Police searching for 63-year-old woman missing since May

Carolyn Cobb
Carolyn Cobb(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are looking for a 63-year-old woman who has been missing since May 2021.

Officers said Carolyn Cobb, 63, of Birmingham, was last seen on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Investigators said Cobb does not suffer from any known health issues. Her family believes she was last in the Tarrant area, but she is known to frequent 750 McMillon Avenue Southwest.


google maps embed api

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Carolyn Cobb please contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section at 205-297-8413 or dial 911.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police officers are investigating after a child was critically injured after being...
Child in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Montgomery
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates his team's 15-1 regular season record following an...
QB Cam Newton signs deal returning to the Carolina Panthers
From the left, James McKenzie and Emiliuan Spinks are charged in a shooting at the Circle K on...
3 facing charges, others sought after gas station shooting
Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Alabama
Montgomery hospitals to follow federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate
The West Alabama Corridor project will including a four-lane corridor from Thomasville to...
State to break ground on long-awaited West Alabama Corridor project

Latest News

Sunshine all weekend with temperatures that will be much cooler.
Staying dry and trending much colder through the weekend
A vehicle fire is blocking lanes and causing slowdowns for morning commuters in Prattville.
Lanes open after vehicle fire on U.S. 31 in Prattville
The pandemic is shining a bright light on Alabama's on-going teacher shortage. Historically,...
Alabama continues to see a shortage of teachers in the classroom
Food For Thought (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Food for Thought 11/11
Many Alabama retailers are in need of additional help this holiday season.
Worker shortage could affect holiday shopping plans