City of Montgomery commemorates Veterans Day with new statue unveiling

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery will commemorate Veterans Day by unveiling a new statue to honor Alabamians who fought in World War I named “The Return from the Argonne.”

The statue is a memorial to the soldiers who fought in the Meuse Argonne campaign, specifically the African American soldiers from the 366th Infantry in the 92nd division, most of whom called Alabama home.

This new statue is meant to complement “The Rainbow Soldier” statue that’s already in place at Union Station. It was unveiled in 2017 to remember specifically the legacy of the 167th in the Rainbow division. The soldiers of the Rainbow Division were known as “The Immortals.” Many of them made the ultimate sacrifice, and they were revered for their unwavering courage in the face of unrelenting enemy attacks during World War I.

The ceremony and unveiling of the new statue are planned for 11 a.m. at Union Station Downtown Montgomery. It will feature a fly-over by the Alabama Air National Guard and a performance from the Alabama National Guard band.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.