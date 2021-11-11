Ex-Lee County district attorney begins jail sentence

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The former Lee County district attorney is now in custody.

Brandon Hughes turned himself in Thursday to start his 10-month sentence at the Lee County Detention Center.

Hughes was sentenced Tuesday for violating the state’s ethics laws and committed perjury while in office, WBRC reported. His defense requested that he serve a noncustodial sentence in a community corrections program. That was denied. The judge sentenced Hughes to three years, split to serve 10 months.

If Hughes violates the terms of his sentence, he will be required to serve three years.

His convictions stem from giving false information to a Lee County grand jury and using $14,000 from his office’s official budget to litigate a settlement in a sex discrimination claim filed against him by a female prosecutor who was a former employee. He will have to repay those misused funds.

In June, Hughes entered a plea agreement in the case on the second day of his trial.

He was on trial on five felony ethics counts.

During the trial, testimony described Hughes’ office as a frat house where employees drank alcohol on site and played video game consoles, pointing to an abuse of trust and taxpayer dollars. The defense argued those actions weren’t illegal and didn’t hurt Hughes’ job performance.

