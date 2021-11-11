Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Fallen veteran and his four-legged friend honored with new statue in D.C

John Douangdara and his war dog Bart, who served in Afghanistan, are among those being celebrated for Veterans’ Day in Washington, D.C.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Navy Sailor John Douangdara lost his life far too soon. Now his legacy, and his trusted companion’s, will live on indefinitely in Washington D.C.

This Veterans Day, more than 10 years after John Douangdara’s helicopter came under fire in Afghanistan, the U.S Navy Memorial unveiled a statue depicting his “Service and Sacrifice.”

John will stand permanently holding his rifle to his heart with one hand, and patting the back of his service dog Bart with other. The war fields of Afghanistan are pictured in the background.

And there’s no honor more fitting according Chan Follen, John’s sister.

“He loved Bart, he loved all of his animals,” she said. “He found his passion working with animals.”

But she noted the sculpture is not just a tribute to her brother and his companion. Susan Bahary, the creator, crafted it will all men, women and K9 Sailors in mind.

“It’s just wonderful to try to bring to life the essence of a really special person- and of course it represents all the members of the sea services, past present and future, and our military working dog team,” Bahary said.

This Veterans Day, as we honor this who have served, Chan celebrates John through pain and joy, and hopes, with this piece of art, others can reflect on what “service and sacrifice” truly look like.

“He served and sacrificed and that’s just what we want his legacy to be,” Follen said.

Many of John’s family members, as well as several service dogs on duty, were in attendance for the ceremony.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police officers are investigating after a child was critically injured after being...
Child in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Montgomery
From the left, James McKenzie and Emiliuan Spinks are charged in a shooting at the Circle K on...
3 facing charges, others sought after gas station shooting
Jeremie Rashad Wright is charged with murder in the death of Rayshaun Glanton.
Montgomery 2018 murder suspect arrested again on new murder charge
Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks and one day at UAB Hospital.
Alabama boy named world’s most premature infant to survive
This booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows former Las Vegas...
Henry Ruggs’ lawyers argue to block medical records release

Latest News

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates his team's 15-1 regular season record following an...
QB Cam Newton signs deal returning to the Carolina Panthers
The White House admits that inflation may be here through 2022.
Biden calls inflation crisis 'worrisome'
Fallen veteran and his four-legged friend honored with new statue in D.C
Fallen veteran and his four-legged friend honored with new statue in D.C
Reuben Redd, a Vietnam veteran, watches the unveiling of The Return From The Argonne statue.
WWI veteran’s grandson shares connection to new Montgomery statue