Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Nurse wins $200K just hours into retirement after working on front lines of pandemic

By WKYT News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A woman who had worked as a front-line nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic won big in the Kentucky Lottery on the first day of her retirement.

According to Kentucky Lottery officials, the nurse recently decided to retire after 36 years on the job.

Just hours into her first day of retirement, she won $200,000 on a scratch-off ticket, WKYT reported.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings Scratch-off ticket at a Double Kwik convenience store in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

The woman scratched off the ticket at the store and discovered she’d matched the number 20 on the last row. She then scratched off the prize amount below the number, revealing the game’s $200,000 top prize.

“It was unbelievable,” she said. “I had just retired that day. I saw this as a sign it was meant to be for me to quit working.”

The nurse decided to take a lump sum of $142,000 after taxes.

Copyright 2021 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police officers are investigating after a child was critically injured after being...
Child in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Montgomery
From the left, James McKenzie and Emiliuan Spinks are charged in a shooting at the Circle K on...
3 facing charges, others sought after gas station shooting
Jeremie Rashad Wright is charged with murder in the death of Rayshaun Glanton.
Montgomery 2018 murder suspect arrested again on new murder charge
Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks and one day at UAB Hospital.
Alabama boy named world’s most premature infant to survive
This booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows former Las Vegas...
Henry Ruggs’ lawyers argue to block medical records release

Latest News

Julia Hawkins gained a world record at the 2021 Louisiana Senior Games in Hammond, La.
105-year-old woman sets 100-meter world record for age group
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A...
Trump asks appeals court to delay release of Jan. 6 records
President Joe Biden discussed infrastructure and his agenda in a stop in Baltimore on Wednesday.
Biden announces plan to ID, treat veterans’ ills from toxic air
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates his team's 15-1 regular season record following an...
QB Cam Newton agrees to terms on contract, returning to the Carolina Panthers
FILE - Major James A. Ellison, left, returns the salute of Mac Ross of Dayton, Ohio, as he...
Veterans Day legislation targets GI Bill racial inequities