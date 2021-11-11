Advertise
Phenix City veteran, artist designed Google Veterans Day Doodle

Steven Tette - Google Doodle artist
Steven Tette - Google Doodle artist
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local artist’s work will be viewed by nearly 5 billion people by the end of the day.

Steven Tette, of Phenix City, was tasked with drawing today’s Veterans Day Google Doodle. He even appears in the Doodle himself!

Tette’s art was chosen from a pool of thousands of artists. The Doodle appears on the Google search page, located here for today only. Tette is a renowned artist and Google actually reached out to him for the project.

WTVM anchor Dee Armstrong spoke with Tette today in studio about what this honor means to him. View the full interview below.

