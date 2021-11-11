Advertise
QB Cam Newton agrees to terms on contract, returning to the Carolina Panthers

In Newton’s nine seasons with the Panthers, he threw for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns, and ran for 58 touchdowns.
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates his team's 15-1 regular season record following an...
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates his team's 15-1 regular season record following an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016. The Panthers won 38-10. (Source: AP/Bob Leverone)
By Andrew Barnett
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers announced that they have agreed to terms with quarterback Cam Newton﻿, bringing the former No. 1 overall pick back to Charlotte, pending a physical.

“The 32-year-old Newton adds experience to the position, and offers possibilities on offense which can only help,” the PAnthers wrote in a press release.

Reports say the deal is for one year.

With starter Sam Darnold out four to six weeks with a shoulder injury, the Panthers’ only other quarterbacks on the active roster were P.J. Walker and recently acquired Matt Barkley﻿.

Reports began to surface Thursday morning when Charlotte Observer reporter Jonathan M Alexander broke the news that Newton would meet with head coach Matt Rhule, owner David Tepper and vice president of football operations Steven Drummond.

According to reports from Joe Person from The Athletic, the expectation from team sources is that a deal would be done Thursday afternoon.

“The Panthers would not bring Newton to Charlotte as any sort of test balloon,” Person reported.

The 32-year-old quarterback has been a free agent since the New England Patriots released him in August.

The Panthers were in need of starting-caliber quarterback after Sam Darnold’s shoulder reportedly revealed he had an incomplete fracture in his right shoulder blade.

In Newton’s nine seasons with the Panthers, he threw for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns, and ran for 58 touchdowns. He’s the team’s all-time leader in all three categories, and he’s also third on the team’s all-time rushing list with 4,806 yards, trailing only Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams.

Newton won the NFL offensive rookie of the year award in 2011, and league MVP honors in 2015, when he led the team to a 15-1 record and a berth in the Super Bowl.

He’s also the NFL’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 70,

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

