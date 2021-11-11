The Rundown: Nov. 12th-14th

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome to The Rundown, where we find events happening around central and south Alabama and bring them to you!

Thanksgiving and Christmas are on the way and we have everything you need to get into the holiday spirit!

This weekend the Market Days on the Farm presents their “Christmas Market.” The market will feature vendors who offer vintage items, antiques, furniture, clothing, jewelry, home decor, and even custom-made items. There will be music and food trucks so be sure to stop by!

In Prattville, Jingle Bell Market is happening. There will be holiday shopping, food and entertainment! Santa will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., so be sure to get those wish lists ready!

The National Peanut Festival is still going on down in Dothan. Head down to check out the amusement rides, animal attractions, concerts, fair food and of course, peanuts. It runs through this Sunday.

A holiday tradition is back, the Alabama Dance Theatre Presents Mistletoe! You have three chances this weekend to catch a show. This year’s production will feature Miss Kitty’s favorite dances of Christmas. Dance styles such as ballet, contemporary, jazz and more will be on stage!

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

We can’t wait to see you on the town!

