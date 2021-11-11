Advertise
State to break ground on long-awaited West Alabama Corridor project

The West Alabama Corridor project will including a four-lane corridor from Thomasville to Tuscaloosa and will provide interstate connectivity to rural counties that don’t currently have a four-lane to an interstate highway.(Source: WSFA file)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINDEN, Ala. (WSFA) - A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Friday on the historic West Alabama Corridor project, according to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office.

The West Alabama Corridor project will including a four-lane corridor from Thomasville to Tuscaloosa and will provide interstate connectivity to rural counties that don’t currently have a four-lane to an interstate highway. The project is ultimately expected to create a four-lane connection from Mobile to Tuscaloosa.

The project, which has been sought for decades, was a topic discussed in Ivey’s 2021 State of the State address. It will be completed with funding from Ivey’s signature Rebuild Alabama Act legislation.

A map of the West Alabama Corridor showing its intended path from Thomasville to Tuscaloosa.
A map of the West Alabama Corridor showing its intended path from Thomasville to Tuscaloosa.(Source: Gov. Kay Ivey's office)

Ivey will be in Linden Friday afternoon for a groundbreaking ceremony on the first phase of the project, known as the Linden Bypass. Among those scheduled to join her for the occasion are Choctaw County Commissioner and ATRIP-II Committee Member Tony Cherry, state Sen. Bobby Singleton, state Rep. AJ McCampbell, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day, and others.

The governor’s office said the project will consist of the following:

  • Following the Linden Bypass, the West Alabama Corridor Project is divided into two portions:
  • a southern portion that will begin at Highway 43 in Thomasville and run north to the south intersection with the Linden Bypass
  • a northern portion that will begin from the north intersection with the Linden Bypass to Highway 69 north of Moundville
  • The project will add two additional lanes to existing US-43 to south of Linden.
  • Widening will continue north on Hwy 43 to Linden.
  • Hwy 43 will then bypass on the east side of Linden following the previous Linden Bypass alignment.
  • North of Linden, the project will add two lanes to the existing two lanes of Hwy. 69.
  • The project will cross US 80 and continue north on Hwy 69 through Greensboro where it will ultimately connect with the existing four lanes of Hwy 69 north of Moundville.

