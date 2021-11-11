Two cold fronts over next 48 hours

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Veterans Day is the one “blip” on the radar when it comes to rain chances over the next week. We aren’t calling for a washout, but there will be rain around throughout the day.

Showers are possible late this morning into the afternoon. The best chance of rain comes from 3-8pm. (WSFA 12 News)

Skies will be mostly cloudy, so some sun is certainly in the cards. Just don’t expect a lot of it. There will also be scattered rain showers from late this morning through the mid-evening hours. It definitely won’t rain all day, but most everyone should see rain at some point.

The absolute highest chance of rain comes with the cold front during the 3-9 p.m. window. The “main” band of rain will be moving from west to east during that time. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but no severe weather or overly heavy rain are in the forecast. High temperatures will remain warm in the middle to upper 70s.

Mainly light totals of less than an inch are expected today. (WSFA 12 News)

It’ll also be a breezy day with winds in the 10-15 mph range. A few gusts could go a touch higher than that.

The front responsible for the rain will depart before sunrise Friday. This will allow a sunny day to unfold to round out the workweek. Highs will be a touch cooler in the upper 60s north and west of Montgomery to the lower 70s elsewhere.

A second cold front pushes through Friday night, bringing in much colder air. (WSFA 12 News)

A secondary cold front will then come through Friday night. That one will bring the truly chilly air, but it won’t be accompanied by any precipitation. Saturday we’re lucky to get to 60 and Sunday we’re barely into the low 60s. It will be mainly sunny both days, but that sunshine will only do so much for us with a fresh area of chilly high pressure dominating the region.

Sunny conditions will continue into the new workweek with temps struggling to warm up. We’re calling for 60s to remain intact through Tuesday. We may hit the lower 70s by Wednesday.

Sunshine and much cooler weather are on the way this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

The overnights will return to chilly to cold levels. Plan on the coldest night of the season Saturday night in the middle 30s. It’s likely we continue seeing upper 30s and lower 40s after that.

So some patchy frost could occur a few times over the next week. The highest chance of that -- and perhaps a freeze in spots -- is definitely Saturday night.

Entirely dry weather is in the forecast starting Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

