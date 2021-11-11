Unvaccinated Alabamians make up majority of COVID cases and COVID deaths in the state

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - New data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows 88% of Alabama’s COVID-19 cases, and 89% of COVID-19 deaths, were in unvaccinated Alabamians. So, what does this mean for Alabamians who are vaccinated?

About 45% of the population in Alabama is vaccinated, and current data shows that fully vaccinated people who get COVID-19 are much less likely to get severely ill, go to the hospital, or die from the virus. Doctors said that’s proof that COVID-19 vaccines are working.

As of last Thursday, ADPH said of the more than two million Alabamians who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, only 1.8% have contracted COVID.

Medical Director of Disease Control for JCDH, Dr. Wesley Willeford, said no vaccine is 100% effective at preventing COVID-19 infections.

He said while it is possible to get COVID even if you are fully vaccinated, those who are unvaccinated are the ones becoming severely ill, landing in the hospital, and dying from the disease.

He said those who receive the shot have a better chance of surviving COVID-19 if they catch it.

“Our immune systems are not perfect, and vaccines are not always perfect at preventing every single infection, but what we have seen, what we do see is that with these vaccines they’re incredibly…like 99, 98, 99% effective at preventing these really bad outcomes, but if it means you stay out of the hospital, if means you’re able to avoid dying, that’s a great tradeoff. I would rather be a little sick and be at home than be a lot sick and be at the hospital,” Dr. Willeford explained.

Dr. Willeford said the more people vaccinated, the fewer opportunities COVID has to spread and mutate. He reminds us that COVID is largely preventable with the vaccine and is our way out of this pandemic.

